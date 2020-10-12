Greg Bentley has announced he will be a write-in candidate for the District 1 seat on the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners. The election period continues through Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Bentley is a long-time resident of Catoosa County and a 1978 graduate of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. He is a 1984 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
He served on the inaugural Board of Commissioners as the District 1 commissioner when the county changed from a sole commissioner to a board in 1992. He previously served as a Fort Oglethorpe City Council member. While serving in those positions, he completed the Certified Municipal Elected Official Training program and the Certified County Commission Training program.
A graduate of Leadership Catoosa, Bentley is also a past chairman of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce. He has served as a member of the Catoosa County Economic Development Commission and is a graduate of the Basic Economic Development program through Georgia Tech. He is a former small business owner and is currently employed by Club Demonstration Services Inc.
“I am running to give the people of District 1 a choice in this election,” Bentley said. “County residents should be able to go to the commission meetings and ask questions, but also get answers to their questions. Chairman Steve Henry has made it clear that these meetings are not a question-and-answer session and my opponent, Commissioner (Jeff) Long, seems to go along with that idea.”
Bentley said he is concerned about the state of economic development in the county and the imbalance of residential and industrial growth that the county has experienced for many years.
“We have spent thousands of dollars on economic development over the past several years and our commissioners cannot seem to tell us what we have gotten for our money,” Bentley said. “We are still, basically, a bedroom community of Chattanooga in spite of our prime location in the center of four major cities and our excellent access to major interstate highways.
“I am also very concerned with the amount of special interest contributions funding the campaigns of my opponent, Jeff Long, and the chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Steve Henry. Special interests are funding from 45 percent to 70 percent of their campaigns and would cause one to wonder if the decisions they are making are in the best interests of county residents and taxpayers.”
Bentley is married to the former Andrea Brock of Rossville. They have one daughter, Caroline, who is attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. They live in the Chickamauga area of Catoosa County.
Bentley is certified write-in candidate but his name will not appear on the ballot. Voters must write-in “Greg Bentley” in the space provided for a write-in candidate under “For County Commissioner District 1.” Voting precincts included in District 1 are Chambers, Fort Oglethorpe, Lakeview, and a portion of Woodstation.