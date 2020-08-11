Marjorie Taylor Greene won the Republican nomination Tuesday for the 14th District congressional race to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger.
In Walker County, Greene captured 3,986 votes (59.37%) to Cowan's 2,728 (40.63%); in Catoosa County, Greene received 4,218 votes (61.72%) to Cowan's 2,616 (38.28%), according to the Secretary of State's website. The results are unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.
However, the Alpharetta construction company owner who moved to the district this spring to launch her bid for the seat won handily in the other 11 Northwest Georgia counties.
Greene took 39,479 (56.75%) of the vote overall to Cowan's 30,086 (43.25%), according to the Secretary of State's website.
She’ll be on the Nov. 3 ballot against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the district rated the second most conservative in the state.
Greene, who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and been criticized for a series of racist comments, held her victory party at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel. She stopped responding to media queries after it was reported that several GOP officials denounced her campaign when videos surfaced in which she expresses racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views.
“WE WON! Thank you for your support! Save America. Stop Socialism,” she tweeted late Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Elsewhere in the district, Dade gave Greene 60.59%; in Gordon she took 52.32%; Haralson voters gave her 59%; in Murray she won a whopping 75.58%; in Paulding, 58.58% supported her; Polk gave her 54.22%; and in Whitfield she won 61.22%. Only half of Pickens County is in the district. Voters there went for Greene, 1,067 to 516, giving her 67.40% of the vote.