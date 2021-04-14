Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced a photo contest for her District 14 constituents.
"Starting in May, I’ll feature twelve photographs in my office in Washington, D.C., one photograph from each county in the 14th Congressional District," the congresswoman said. The 12 counties that comprise District 14 are Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.
"I would love nothing more than for the walls of my office to feature beautiful scenes from around Northwest Georgia," she said.
The 14th Congressional District Photography Contest is open to everyone regardless of age or political affiliation, she explained.
To enter the contest, send in photos from your county, identify where you took the photograph and include your first and last name, as well as the city in which you reside. Photographs you've recently taken around your county and ones you’ve taken in the past may be submitted.