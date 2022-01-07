Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touted the resiliency of Georgians in responding to the pandemic as the reason the state and manufacturers like Roper Corp. are faring so well.
Kemp, speaking Jan. 7. during a visit to Roper Corp. in LaFayette, commended Georgians for not being "too scared to work" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor and several state and local officials were on hand to celebrate last month's announcement that GE Appliances, Roper's parent company, will invest $118 million to boost production capacity, advance manufacturing technology and add more than 600 jobs at the range manufacturer. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2024.
"Protecting livelihoods meant just as much as protecting lives" during the pandemic, he said, adding that his administration wanted to make sure the state's current and future workforce will have economic opportunity and prosperity.
He asserted that "this great victory" happened because state government allowed manufacturers to control their own destinies, rather than taking a top-down approach and shutting them down during the pandemic, he said.
Roper President Lois Crandell said the plant is hiring and offers competitive pay and benefits, including offering benefits on the first day of employment; Roper recently increased the wage $1 per hour. Kemp shared that an employee could earn the same pay at Roper without commuting to Chattanooga.
Roper is working with local educators to ensure students will be prepared for the increasing technological sophistication of manufacturing equipment when they enter the workforce, Crandell said. STEM education is one component of that strategy.
The state will allocate more money into its budget for working with the university system, technical college system and K-12 education to get robotics, medical and other technology training into schools to enhance workforce development, Kemp said.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division partnered with Walker County Development Authority, the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start and North Georgia EMC on the project.
Roper is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company and one of the largest employers in northwest Georgia, according to GE. GE Appliances has contributed more than $2.4 billion to Georgia’s Gross Domestic Procuct (GDP), and the company and its affiliates employ more than 2,400 people in Georgia. Roper, at 1507 Broomtown Road in LaFayette, currently employs 2,000 people and produces cooktops, free-standing ranges and wall ovens under the Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Haier and Hotpoint brands.
New opportunities at the facility will include supervisory and management positions and careers in production and assembly. To apply for open positions, go to https://ropercorp.com/work-with-us/.