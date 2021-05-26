The Ringgold Police Department has received a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant, which will continue through September 2021, will help finance the cost of eight new laptop computers for the Department’s patrol cars.
Jennifer Jones, chief of Police of the Ringgold Police Department said, “Our officers need technology that can make their work more expeditious so they can focus on their safety and the safety of those we are sworn to protect. We were excited with last year’s launch of the Central Square Report Management System that is shared with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office. However, we quickly learned that the technology we had was not sufficient for the new system. These new laptop computers will allow the officers to utilize the Central Square system while in their patrol vehicles, write reports, and issue citations in a much more efficient way. The faster you can resolve an issue like a motor vehicle accident and clear the roadway, the better.”
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
The mission of the Ringgold Police Department is to provide the community a safe environment with professional quality police service through positive interaction with its citizens. Chief Jones said. “Our officers are dedicated to making the City of Ringgold a safe place to live and visit. These new laptop computers are going to make a world of difference to the officers. We are very appreciative of this grant we received and the timing of it could not have been more perfect.”