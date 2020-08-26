Atlanta, GA – Following the success of his "Four Things for Four Weeks" campaign, Gov. Brian P. Kemp is urging all Georgians to do "Four Things for Fall": wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly and follow the guidance of public health officials detailed in the Executive Orders.
"In July, I asked Georgians to do four things for four weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19. As expected, hardworking Georgians - from every part of our great state - rose to the challenge, and the data proves it," said Gov. Kemp. "As we look to the fall, it is absolutely critical that Georgians continue these four actions. With your help, we will beat COVID-19 and secure a safe, healthy, and prosperous future for our state."
Read the executive orders at https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders.