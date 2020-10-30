Gov. Brian P. Kemp Oct. 30 signed Executive Order 10.30.20.01 and Executive Order 10.30.20.02, extending the public health state of emergency through Dec. 9 and renewing current COVID-19 restrictions with minimal changes to the sections on healthcare and governments.
The order extending the public health state of emergency (10.30.20.01) is effective immediately. Executive Order 10.30.20.02 takes effect on Nov. 1 at midnight and runs through Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
The governor's executive orders are available to be read at https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders.