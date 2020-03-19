Goody's in LaFayette, in the family of Stage Stores, has reduced store hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday until further notice.
The store will close July 5, a store employee said.
In addition to new store hours, the following actions are being taken to help keep guests and associates healthy during the coronavirus outbreak:
- Increasing the frequency of store cleanings, paying special attention to frequently touched objects and surfaces such as register counters, shopping carts, door handles, restrooms, etc.;
- Reminding associates of their training on illness prevention;
- Advising all employees to stay home if they are not feeling well, or if circumstances might advise them to do so, to seek medical attention if they have symptoms.
For updates, visit www.stage.com.