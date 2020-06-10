Three Walker County public high school seniors were recently selected to receive the Good Citizenship Scholarship Awards provided by the Walker County Republican Party. The party hopes to encourage students to become involved voting citizens while reaching their full educational potential.
Jack Dylan Cooper of LaFayette High School, Sara Williams of Ridgeland High School, and India Maya Rosa Johnson-McCauley of Gordon Lee High School were each awarded $1,000 scholarships to go toward funding their college educations. Each student has been accepted at colleges of their choice: Cooper, University of Georgia; Williams, University of North Georgia; Johnson-McCauley, Georgia Southern
To be eligible, seniors were required to have high academic standards, be involved in community service, and submit a statement of “Why you love this country and how you will contribute to its well-being.”
Unfortunately, the usual reception and celebration hosted by the Republican Party did not happen this year due to Covid-19. Students received their checks and college dictionaries via mail. “We are hoping to see these stellar students in the near future when they are home to visit, maybe a cookout or other party,’ said Nancy Burton, chairwoman of the Georgia Republican Party.
“I have been accepted into the Honors program to earn a degree in strategic and security studies with a concentration in intelligence and international affairs,” Cooper said. “I plan to earn my master’s degree and get an internship with the US government, to be employed by the Central Intelligence Agency.”
Johnson-McCauley wrote, “I plan to pursue a career in the field of education and will have a double major in English and history.”
Williams said, “I love this country because it has given me the opportunity to express myself and I plan to contribute hard work, positivity and intelligence to America.”
The Walker GOP chair and Scholarship Committee chair, Darlene Johnston, thanks the citizens who contributed to these three youngster: Tori Phillips, Jim Powell, Mike Nowlin, Carolyn and Leon Walker, Steve and Cassandra Wilson, James R. Pope, Perry and Heidi Lamb, Mark and Carrie Jane Askew, Shannon and Dayna Whitfield, Tina and Alan Painter, Robert and Stephanie Wardlaw, Marcus and Susan Veazey, Doug Grammer, Matthew Williamson, David Currie, Robert Stultz, Nancy Burton, Dr. Paul and Irma Shaw, Dawn Merritt, Sen. Jeff Mullis, Darlene Johnston, Brian Hart, Mike Cameron, William and Judy Grammer, Alan Slaven.