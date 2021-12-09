Close to 20 young adults walked across the stage Tuesday, Dec. 7, to receive their GED diploma during the Youth Success Academy (YSA) graduation held at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Floyd County Campus.
The Youth Success Academy is specifically designed for out-of-school youth who wish to attain a GED diploma and a technical education. The participants in the program are involved in GED preparation, job readiness, workshops and leadership activities.
“We are trying to build our youth ages 16-24 to become independent and contributing citizens of our community,” said Erick Hopper, Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act Youth lead instructor.
During the ceremony, Hopper encouraged graduates to continue with their education.
“The diploma is only the first step of the program; our goal is for our students to be able to go beyond the diploma and be successful in all facets of life. To be able to create a life they are proud of, to not only find a job but to find a career they will love,” said Hopper during his motivational speech to the graduates and guests.
Listed are the graduates of GNTC’s Youth Success Academy (not all graduates participated in the YSA graduation ceremony): Dylan Adams, Kelsey Akins, Chris Arrington, Christian Astin, Jesse Barton, Aiden Beard, Bradee Bentley, Caden Bickers, Nolan Blackstock, Anthony Blalock, Samantha Britt, Caite Castillo, Matthew Church, Hunter Dotson, Anthony Duvall, Stevie Flachbart, Owen Fricks, Tiffany Herod, Hope Habich, Elijah Lee, Anthony Lombino, Virginia Mangrum, Crystalynn Newton, Madison Otting, Morgan Otting, Chyanna Pope, Allyson Potts, Bryson Roark, Ja’Codie Roberson, Oasis Shelton, Chelsey Thompson, Peyton Vines, Charles Williams, Zachary Yates.