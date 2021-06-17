Approximately 45 students from the Youth Success Academy (YSA) lined up outside of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Floyd County Campus on Monday, June 14, and Walker County Campus on Tuesday, June 15, to receive their GED diplomas.
The students walked the blue carpet to receive their award from YSA staff, who have worked with them throughout the GED program. After receiving their award and turning their tassels, they turned to celebrate in front of their friends and family social distancing throughout the parking lot.
“We are proud of these students and everything they have accomplished,” said Erick Hopper, YSA youth services instructor II on the Floyd County Campus (FCC), during Monday’s ceremony.
Danielle Brown, YSA youth services instructor on the Walker County Campus (WCC), echoed her colleague’s praise to the friends and family gathered at the ceremony on Tuesday.
“Through our partnership with GNTC and the Northwest Georgia Regional Development Center, we are able to offer this program at no cost to our students,” said Brown. “These students have overcome a lot to be here today.”
LaRae Eveans, YSA youth instructional aide on the WCC, recognized two graduates who were unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony because they had joined the military. Justin Rawlins enlisted in the U.S. Marines and Timothy Bell enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Listed are the graduates of GNTC’s Youth Success Academy.
Walker County Campus: Timothy Bell, Wilson Briggs, Tyler Cordell, Ashlee D’errico, James Ellis, Adrianna Evans, Ivy Goodman, Brandon Hampton, Ashten Hejke, Mahaley Hogue, Jerick Hughes, Destiny Johnson, Relic LaMountain, Ivy Meadows, Alexus Moore, Alyssa Morgan, Brodie Morgan, Trey Lowe, Rylee Paradiso, Owen Pierard, Justin Rawlins, Hannah Roach, Haley Southerland, Abbigail Wright, Caleb Youngblood.
Floyd County Campus: Hannah Agan, Brooke Bell, Erica Bell, Elijah Bentley, Logan Brooks, Brendle Carden, Octavia Chesser, Breanna Donaldson, Taylor Freeman, Haley Guerrero, Bralin James, Abby Jones, Jonathan Peranteau, Destiny Pilcher, Anthony Reeves, Madison Rucker, Brianna Turner, Mackensie Stewart, Austin Wheeler.