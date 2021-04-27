GNTC

Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) nine-county service area will participate in a vehicle procession outside of the Floyd County Campus (FCC), in Rome on Thursday, May 6, to safely celebrate their success in completing their program of study.

The 2021 Spring Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. with a vehicle procession that will start behind the college on Hemlock Street. Family members and friends may ride with the graduates through the ceremony but will be asked to not leave their vehicles during the event. This is GNTC’s third Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony.

Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will announce the names of the graduates and their respective programs during the ceremony. The graduates will then step out of their vehicles and walk the blue GNTC carpet to the center awarding area.

GNTC President Heidi Popham will greet the graduates and present them with their award during the ceremony. Each student will have their photo taken with Popham, as well as a ceremony portrait taken by a professional photographer.

Students will receive their graduation packets prior to the ceremony, which will include any earned graduation cords. There will be a car decoration contest prior to the start of the ceremony with the top three winners receiving gift cards.

GNTC would like to offer special thanks to Shaw Industries Group Inc. for donating the blue carpet and Allcove Industries Inc. for cutting and binding the carpet for the ceremony.

Listed are graduates that are participating in the 2021 Spring Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony showing the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students who have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:

Associate of Applied Science degree

Gabriela C. Arevalo, Business Management

Christopher Baine, Industrial Systems Technology

Eric Beach, Business Management

Jessica Alane Brock, Early Childhood Care and Education

Keasha Brown, Criminal Justice Technology

Quincy Chambers, Respiratory Care

Dawn Reid Charles, Criminal Justice Technology

Selvin J. Cornejo, Instrumentation and Controls Technician

Lori Marie Gallagher, Cybersecurity

Jasmin L. Garcia Barragan, Business Technology

Kaytlyn Green, Business Management

Anastasia Candida Hall, Accounting

Raphaella Hawkins, Business Management

Manuel Andres Hernandez, Industrial Systems Technology

Teresa Carpenter Hodgkins, Respiratory Care

Casey Jay Hunter, Business Management

Anna Johnson, Business Management

Jimmy R. Keithley, Business Management

Lacey Miriam Jean Leming, Business Management

Deidra Long, Business Technology

Amber Renee Lovell, Accounting

Breanna Luke, Business Technology

Vincent M. Mauro, Industrial Systems Technology

Alma Ofelia Morales, Criminal Justice Technology

Courtney Learine North, Respiratory Care

Steven H. Ollis, Construction Management

Madison V. Ozment, Respiratory Care

Labeth R. Payne, Business Management

Tjuana S. Perry, Business Technology

Jose F. Plaza, Computer Support Specialist

Charity Michelle Pogue, Early Childhood Care and Education

April Paulette Pyles, Business Technology

Jerry Ryan Redd, Industrial Systems Technology

Samantha Renee Reed Parker, Business Technology

Makinsey C. Reynolds, Business Management

Emmanuel Rodriguez, Industrial Systems Technology

Samantha Ruedas, Criminal Justice Technology

Miguel Angel Sanchez-Perez, Criminal Justice Technology

Victoria E. Smith, Early Childhood Care and Education

Celestina Snyder, Business Technology

Jessica Rae Staton, Accounting

Sarah Josie Summerville, Accounting

Rachel L. Whiteside, Accounting

Associate of Science in Nursing

Sydney A. Covington, Nursing

Sarah Michelle Green, Nursing

Sonja Powell, Nursing

Diploma

Jessica Carnes, Business Management

Tomeka A. Carter, Computer Support Specialist

Rhonda Dekarske, Business Technology

Manuel Guzman Reyes, Precision Machining and Manufacturing

Kimberly Hicks, Accounting

Jesica Simmons Hollingsworth, Business Healthcare Technology

Kelli Renae Irvine, Business Healthcare Technology

Lesa Jackson, Health Information Management Coding

Edwin F. Ramirez Clara, Electrical Systems Technology

Dalton D. Thompson, Welding and Joining Technology

Maggie Rebecca Waid, Practical Nursing

Technical Certificate of Credit

Susan Kristy Baker, Data Entry Clerk

Brittany Marie Dorsey, Health Care Assistant

Alondra Janet Huerta, Patient Care Assistant

India-Lynn Crystal Hutchinson, Early Child Care and Education Basics

Jazmin M. Jennings, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician

Eric Mitchell, Medical Coding

Trinetta B. Morgan, Phlebotomy Technician

Monica Rodriguez, Medical Front Office Assistant

Markitta D. Schelleack, Construction Manager

Mikayla D. Shaw, Medical Front Office Assistant

Lindsey Thomas, Health Care Assistant

Hope B. Tyson, Healthcare Billing and Coding Specialist

Tags

Recommended for you