La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Rain this morning. A slight risk of a thunderstorm for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.