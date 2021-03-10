Faculty and staff at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) have nominated seven of their peer instructors for the Rick Perkins Award of Excellence in Technical Instruction competition.
The Rick Perkins Award honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) most outstanding instructors. The award has been an ongoing statewide event since 1991 and is designed to recognize technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields.
The nominees for the 2021 award, including instructor’s name and program, are:
- Jeremiah Cooper, Welding and Joining Technology
- Brittany Elrod, General Education-Psychology
- Claudio Leyssens, Emergency Medical Services and Paramedic Technology
- Crista Resch, Vascular Technology
- Kimberly Temple, Respiratory Care Technology
- Mark Upton, Marketing Management
- Dwight Watt, Computer Information Systems Technology
“These instructors give 100% all of the time to make sure students have all the tools they need to be successful in their chosen fields. I want to thank the Rome Floyd Chamber and the Seven Hills Rotary Club for once again being sponsors of the GNTC Rick Perkins Award of Excellence,” said Beverly Padgett, GNTC Rick Perkins coordinator.
Formerly known as the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence, the award was renamed in honor and memory of Thomas “Rick” Perkins, an instructor at West Central Technical College, who received the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence prior to his untimely death.
The Technical College System of Georgia provides oversight for the Rick Perkins Award programs through the system’s office, the college presidents’ Academic Affairs Committee and the state planning committee.
A screening committee at GNTC reviewed each of the nominated instructors and conducted personal interviews with the nominees. From the screening committee interviews, the chosen winner will represent the college as GNTC’s 2021 Rick Perkins winner and move on to the regional competition.
The winning instructor will be announced at the GOAL and Rick Perkins Presentation Awards Luncheon held on Thursday, March 25, at GNTC’s Gordon County Campus. The luncheon is sponsored by the Seven Hills Rotary Club, Rome Floyd Chamber and Georgia Northwestern Technical College.