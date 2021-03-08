Four Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students have been selected as the college’s semi-finalists for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL), according to Trish Wiggins, coordinator for the college’s GOAL program.
Listed are students chosen as semi-finalists for the GOAL award showing (from left to right) the student’s name, program of study, GNTC campus and nominating instructor:
- Brittany Wattenbarger, Cybersecurity, Catoosa County Campus, Dwight Watt
- Tressa Brown, Business Management, Floyd County Campus, Brittany Cochran
- Jose Gonzalez, Marketing Management, Floyd County Campus, Mark Upton
- Stephanie Kuhrt, Marketing Management, Floyd County Campus, Mark Upton
GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges.
“We have four outstanding students who were chosen as finalists this year and each one has a different, but amazing story,” said Wiggins. “I look forward to the next round, as I am certain these four will represent GNTC and TCSG well. I have no doubt, whoever is chosen as the winner will do an excellent job as the GNTC GOAL Student of the Year.”
According to Wiggins, a screening committee of administrators at GNTC selected the four semi-finalists from students nominated by their instructors.
The four semi-finalists will advance to a second round of judging with the Rome Floyd Chamber. A panel of business, civic and industry leaders from the community will virtually interview and evaluate the students and select one to be the college’s 2021 GOAL winner.
The student judged most outstanding will be announced at the GOAL and Rick Perkins Awards Luncheon on Thursday, March 25, at GNTC’s Gordon County Campus.
All college GOAL winners will compete in regional judging, which will include students from the other TCSG colleges. Three finalists from the region will be named and will compete in the state GOAL competition.
The state GOAL winner becomes the student ambassador for the Technical College System of Georgia. They will make many public appearances throughout the year, including addresses to the Georgia General Assembly, the Governor and other TCSG functions.
Kia Motors is awarding a new automobile to the state GOAL winner.