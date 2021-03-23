The Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), an annual tradition in Rome, Ga., will be held April 6-8.
On Tuesday, April 6, the sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. The sale will continue on Wednesday, April 7, to Thursday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchases may be made with cash or check.
The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community that also gives horticulture students real-world experience and a way to display their work.
“We missed out last year, said David Warren, program director and instructor of horticulture at GNTC. “We are back with more vegetables than ever before.”
The 2020 Spring Plant Sale was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren, however, was able to sell all of the plants in the greenhouse to local businesses to make up for the canceled sale.
Items being sold include large selections of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants and potted geraniums. The vegetables will include tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, eggplants and more.
“We fully expect to run out of some things on the first day,” said Warren. “It is first come first serve.”
The sale will take place at the greenhouses located across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus, next to the Woodlee Building. All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the horticulture program at GNTC. For health and safety precautions, social distancing guidelines will be in effect and employees, students and guests are asked to wear protective face coverings.