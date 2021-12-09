Close to 300 Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students crossed the stage of the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday, Dec. 2, to the cheers of their families, friends and instructors.
GNTC held two separate commencement ceremonies in order to practice social distancing guidelines and accommodate friends and families of the graduates.
A ceremony was held at noon to recognize students in GNTC’s business and health programs and the second ceremony held at 4 p.m. recognized the students in GNTC’s aviation, industrial, and public service programs.
At both ceremonies, Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, welcomed guests, congratulated the graduates and introduced Jeremiah Cooper, GNTC’s 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, as the keynote commencement speaker.
“After hosting three drive-thru ceremonies, we are thrilled to be hosting a graduation ceremony again indoors,” said Popham as she welcomed the graduates and guests.
Jeremiah Cooper has been an instructor at GNTC since 2013. He is the program director and instructor of welding and joining technology on the Walker County campus. This is his second time serving as GNTC’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.
“Don’t forget the people who helped you get here today,” said Cooper during the commencement address. “Be that same individual for somebody else. We are all here today because somebody took time out of their lives to invest in us, invest in somebody else, somebody helped you get here today, help somebody else get here tomorrow.”
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, recognized High Honor graduates with a 4.0 grade-point average and Honor graduates with a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average. Phillips also led a special recognition for graduates that are veterans, apprentices, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members, Student Government Association members, first-generation college students and dual-enrollment high school students.
Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, presented the graduates and Heidi Popham conferred the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
The ceremonies concluded with closing remarks by Dr. Popham in which she challenged the graduates, “do not let this be the end of your educational journey, never stop learning.”
A special post-ceremony recognition was held by the Georgia Chapter Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) as they commemorated the GNTC Fox Systems, Inc. IEC Electrical Apprenticeship graduating class of 2021.
GNTC Fox Systems Inc. IEC Apprenticeship graduates included Wesley Cook, Noah Thomas Dutton, Caleb Edwards, Michael Gordon, William Curry Jennings, Brandon Michael McBee, Marvin George McDougle III, Tyler Philip Robbins, Miguel Angel Sanchez and John F. Tate. (not all apprenticeship graduates participated in the GNTC Commencement Ceremony)
In addition to four years of instruction, each GNTC Fox Systems Inc. IEC Apprenticeship graduate attended a minimum of 576 hours of classroom and lab instruction and completed a minimum of 8,000 hours of on-the-job training.
Listed are graduates which participated in the 2021 fall commencement ceremonies, showing the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students who have graduated, but did not participate in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed.
Noon ceremony
Associate of Applied Science: Dalynn Nicole Adkins, Vascular; Rosa I. Aguilar, Accounting; Melissa Nicole Ahrent, Health Information Management Technology; Ally Smith Alred, Adult Echocardiography; Carlotita Arellano, Adult Echocardiography; Adolfo T. Arroliga, Computer Support Specialist; Harry Thomas Austin, Business Management; Ivan Avalos, Business Management; Gidget Baine, Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Stacy Lynn Baker, Business Technology; Jennifer E. Baldwin, Accounting; Bethany G. Barton, Medical Assisting; Reanna Mae Bearden, Radiologic Technology; Savana L. Beldowski, Business Healthcare Technology; Laura Katelyn Boatwright, Adult Echocardiography; Kelsey M. Bollen, Radiologic Technology; Debbie Lynn Bryant, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; James N. Bryant, Cybersecurity; Hildred Michelle Bush, Surgical Technology; Tara Quinn Butler, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Daniel Lee Carroll, Radiologic Technology; Jaime Casillas Gil, Accounting; Joseph Pattana Chase, Cybersecurity; Stephanie Cisneros, Adult Echocardiography; Anna Robinson Cochran, Accounting; Krysta Coker, Radiologic Technology; Caitlin M. Crete, Paramedicine; Olibia Cruz, Vascular; Eric Douglas Davenport, Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Grant W. Davis, Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Heather Doperalski, Accounting; Sara L. Duke, Medical Assisting; Matthew J. Ellis, Health Information Management Technology; Kristen JoAnna Ely, Accounting; Gregory Walter Fish, Business Management; Emilee Hope Frady, Business Management; Kelsey Nicole Garner, Adult Echocardiography; Marielle A. Genter, Surgical Technology; Mallory Ellen Girod, Vascular; Jose Emanuel Gonzalez, Marketing Management; Amber Grant, Business Management; Taylor Alexis Grant, Medical Assisting; Maira Guzman, Surgical Technology; Kari Anne Hamby, Business Healthcare Technology; Jaweah L. Hamilton, Business Management; Jessica Nicole Hammock, Accounting; Julie Ann Hanson, Adult Echocardiography; Ileana Melissa Hidalgo, Business Management; Stacey Shrum Holifield, Business Management; Kelsey Ashea Holt, Adult Echocardiography; Lacey A. Jackson, Health Information Management Technology; Aletha R. Johnson, Computer Support Specialist; Willanda D. Johnson, Accounting; Kasey Jones, Medical Assisting; Danielle Joyner, Health Information Management Technology; Jacob Seth Keeton, Business Management; Stephanie Fumi Kuhrt, Marketing Management; Christian S. Langford, Radiologic Technology; Lauren K. Lindsey, Business Management; Dania Lopez, Health Information Management Technology; Diana C. Madero Hernandez, Accounting; Kolby M. Marsh, Networking Specialist; Magali Martinez Jarquin, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Matt L. Matteson, Networking Specialist; Haley L. McCown, Surgical Technology; Addison Elizabeth McCray, Radiologic Technology; Karen E. McCurdy, Health Information Management Technology; Jason W. McMullin, Business Management; Michelle Mendonca, Business Management; Lorena Mendoza, Health Information Management Technology; Stephanie Miles, Radiologic Technology; Ashley Brooke Mullins, Business Management; Viviana Nevarez, Radiologic Technology; Angel Nicholson, Business Management; Ulises Nunez, Accounting; Jaqueline Nunez-Cruz, Radiologic Technology; Joshua Ortiz, Radiologic Technology; Jessica B. Osborn, Business Management; Kira Gayle Osborne, Medical Assisting; Agnes M. Painto, Business Management; Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Medical Assisting; Dhruti Bharatkum Patel, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Caterra S. Pullen, Business Management; Vanessa M. Raminger, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Crysta Michelle Reed, Medical Assisting; Yesenia Rodriguez, Vascular; Desirae Marie Rogers, Business Management; Elsa Marleny Sales, Vascular; Hannah Grace Smith, Health Information Management Technology; Jordan B. Smith, Surgical Technology; Jessica Stanley, Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Jennifer L. Still, Marketing Management; Estefania Toledo Pantoja, Adult Echocardiography; Ariel N. Tucker, Radiologic Technology; Krishauna Turner, Business Healthcare Technology; Melissa Valdez, Medical Assisting; Esther Maria Vera Sampedro, Vascular; Amber G. Wade, Accounting; Charles Kent Walsh, Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Maia White, Business Management; Christil M. Williams, Business Technology; Lisa Winston, Business Management; Brandie M. Wooten, Accounting; Shannon York, Health Information Management Technology; Arely Sinai Zendejas, Business Healthcare Technology.
Diploma: Maria Fernanda Arroyo, Human Lactation; Lacy N. Bailey, EMS Professions; Heather Marie Ballinger, Human Lactation; Makayla D. Barrett, Health Information Coding; Michelle Lee Barthlow, Business Management; Leah McCallie Bing, Dental Assisting; Brooklyn M. Bryant, Medical Assisting; Jordan Mckenzie Crider, Business Management; Miranda S. DelRosario, Practical Nursing; Carrie L. Dorsey, Surgical Technology; Ashley Danielle Faulkner, Medical Assisting; Evelyn Ruby Fraire, Medical Assisting; Jazmyn Gamble, Business Healthcare Technology; Nidia Gamez, Dental Assisting; Savannah Faye Hall, Business Technology; Adriana Hernandez-Reyes, Medical Assisting; Leah M. Holloway, Medical Assisting; Adan Lara Jimenez, Dental Assisting; Jeffery A. LeClaire, Paramedicine; Jesenia Lopez-Flores, Web Site Design/Development; Sydney Matthews, Human Lactation; Heather Brooke Moore, Surgical Technology; Maria D. Nunez Reyes, Medical Assisting; Maria Beatriz Orozco, Business Management; Brisa Resendiz Munoz, Dental Assisting; Maria Z. Reveral, Practical Nursing; Laci D. Reynolds, Medical Assisting; Tajion Richardson, Medical Assisting; Toni Lynn Sanders, Business Management; Denisse A. Sarmiento, Surgical Technology; Stephen Seals, Paramedicine; Darsey Carolann Shields, Dental Assisting; Gisselle G. Silva, Human Lactation; Heather Michelle Thompson, Medical Assisting; Rhiana Nicole Wayland, Surgical Technology; Italia C. Whaley, Medical Assisting.
Technical Certificate of Credit: Tashina Lichelle Cagle, Phlebotomy Technician; Ricardo J. Cruz, Human Resource Management Specialist; Christie Lee Eldridge, Phlebotomy Technician; Paola Fraire Morales, Phlebotomy Technician; Brandy T. Gribble, Health Care Science; Bethany Diane Griffith, Medical Front Office Assistant; Rebekah Elaine Howard, Phlebotomy Technician; Christina B. Human, Medical Coding; Koby Taylor Legg, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Laranda Renee Mabry, Medical Front Office Assistant; Elizabeth Mariquez, Human Resource Management Specialist; Jesus D. Martinez, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Tina Marie Martinez, Phlebotomy Technician; Renae DeAnn Massey, Phlebotomy Technician; Yulma Phillips, Medical Coding; Alexis Hope Pothen, Medical Front Office Assistant; Amber D. Spires, Administrative Support Assistant; Samantha Tabares, Logistics and Supply Chain Technician; Amanda Leigh Thaxton, Phlebotomy Technician; Natalie Paige Turner, Phlebotomy Technician; Litzi Vail-Lopez, Phlebotomy Technician; Jaquelin Villafuerte, Medical Front Office Assistant; Maria Alondra Villalobos, Human Resource Management Specialist; Simone Sade Washington, Human Resource Management Specialist; Natosha Ann Weaver, Medical Front Office Assistant.
4 p.m. ceremony
Associate of Applied Science: Gustavo Acevedo Cruz, Construction Management; David Alexander Adsit, Construction Management; Jennifer Michelle Bailey, Social Work Assistant; Cory Jackson Clark, Instrumentation and Controls Technician; Holly Clark, Culinary Arts; Alexis J. Contreras Hurtado, Automation Engineering Technology; Amy Elizabeth Crawford, Horticulture; Jordan A. DeSalvo, Industrial Systems Technology; Matthew Caswell Dunn, Automation Engineering Technology; Kaitlyn Brook Epperson, Early Childhood Care and Education; Randall Arthur Franklin, Industrial Systems Technology; Hannah M. Godfrey, Early Childhood Care and Education; Sita C. Greene, Early Childhood Care and Education; Anna Grace Lively, Criminal Justice Technology; David Manuel Lopez, Industrial Systems Technology; Jose Lugo, Industrial Systems Technology; Courtney E. McBurnett, Criminal Justice Technology; Dustyn T. Morgan, Automotive Technology; Terry Jerome Morris, Industrial Systems Technology; Bren Nipper, Early Childhood Care and Education; Chidi-Ebere Edeubor Nnamani, Aviation Maintenance Technology; Sonny Apag Padayao, Aviation Maintenance Technology; Eneida Ivette Ramos Rivera, Early Childhood Care and Education; Bladdimir Reyes Alvarado, Automotive Technology; Kelly Rickett, Criminal Justice Technology; Jimmy Rivera Velasquez, Industrial Systems Technology; Madalynn Grace Renee Robertson, Industrial Systems Technology; Juan Carlos Sanchez, Industrial Systems Technology; Lauren Smith, Culinary Arts; Megan Swanson, Social Work Assistant; Tristan B. Taylor, Early Childhood Care and Education; Magan D. Trammel, Early Childhood Care and Education; Sondra R. Washington, Early Childhood Care and Education; Michael Gustav Wendt, Aviation Maintenance Technology; Micah Taylor Wyatt, Industrial Systems Technology; Chaney K. York, Social Work Assistant; MeKayla R. York, Early Childhood Care and Education.
Diploma: Zitlali Aguilar Moreno, Criminal Justice Technology; Jason Ahrent, Welding and Joining Technology; Areli Avilies-Gomez, Cosmetology; Eddie Baez, Welding and Joining Technology; Savannah R. Beeler, Cosmetology; Christian Beltran, Industrial Systems Technology; Heather Byars, Cosmetology; Erick Carrillo, Welding and Joining Technology; Josue Chacon Alvarez, Auto Collision Repair; Connor Bryant Cohran, Air Conditioning Technology; Megan Dodd, Cosmetology; Wade Goolsby, Diesel Equipment Technology; Janan M. Hussein, Culinary Arts; Jacquera Marie Jester, Cosmetology; Clayton Scott Johnson, Electrical Systems Technology; Logan Johnson, Welding and Joining Technology; Brandon C. Lowe, Welding and Joining Technology; Tiffany D. Martin, Cosmetology; Wendy Molina-Gutierrez, Cosmetology; Hunter Trace Mullinax, Welding and Joining Technology; Axel Palacios, Welding and Joining Technology; Hailey J. Pilkington, Cosmetology; Matthew Ryne Rountree, Welding and Joining Technology; Nicholas Santos, Welding and Joining Technology; Jakelin Soria Cortes, Early Childhood Care and Education; Juan Manuel Sosa, Welding and Joining Technology; Tiacola C. Tolbert, Cosmetology.
Technical Certificate of Credit: Rachel Lynn Alexander, Crime Scene Investigation; Jennifer Ann Anderson, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics; Laura Barrera, Cosmetology for Licensure; Avry L. Burns, Industrial Electrician; Ajay Cardamone, Industrial Electrician; Destiny N. Carter, Cosmetology for Licensure; Elizabeth Chihuahua, Cosmetology for Licensure; Jamey Beth Childers, Cosmetology for Licensure; Sabina Chilel, Cosmetology for Licensure; Wesley S. Cook, IEC Electrical Apprenticeship; Noah T. Dutton, IEC Electrical Apprenticeship; Ansley Edmondson, Cosmetology for Licensure; Caleb R. Edwards, IEC Electrical Apprenticeship; Marvin Benjamin Escobar, Cosmetology for Licensure; Micaela Odalys Francisco Jimenez, Nail Technician; Hernestina Molina Gutierrez, Cosmetology for Licensure; Clifford Rasheed Hill, Catering Specialist; Dacey E. Hunt, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics; Allie Gordon Ingle, Cosmetology for Licensure; William C. Jennings, IEC Electrical Apprenticeship; Antoinetta T. Jones, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics; Logan Tanner Long, Air Conditioning Electrical Technician; Alliyah Cassidy McBryde, Cosmetology for Licensure; Marvin McDougle, IEC Electrical Apprenticeship; Emily Mijangos-Melendez, Nail Technician; Savannah B. Money, Cosmetology for Licensure; Ashera Sloan Nixon, Nail Technician; Jessy Ortiz-Ramirez, Cosmetology for Licensure; Tyler Philip Robbins, IEC Electrical Apprenticeship; TeCorian Leshay Rowland, Nail Technician; Maurica Eliza Rudolph, Nail Technician; Miguel Sanchez, IEC Electrical Apprenticeship; Mariah Snipes, Cosmetology for Licensure; Alyssa Rose Spurlock, Cosmetology for Licensure; John F. Tate, IEC Electrical Apprenticeship; Tina L. Tillery, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics; Brianna Leigh Turner, Nail Technician; Shaina Britt Underwood, Cosmetology for Licensure.