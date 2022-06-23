The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $16,500 in scholarships–including the Vernon and Gaynelle Grizzard Scholarship, Patrick D. Doyle Law Enforcement Scholarship and Gene Haas Scholarship–for summer semester 2022 to 31 students.
Each scholarship included an award between $500 and $1,000 to assist in paying for summer semester at GNTC.
“We congratulate these outstanding students for their academic excellence,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “They will undoubtedly carry that excellence into the workforce and beyond.”
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship is for outstanding students with financial need who are enrolled in any program of study leading to a certificate, diploma or associate degree. The 2022 GNTC Foundation Summer Scholarships were awarded to:
Kayla Bishop, Floyd County Campus; Deirdre Bobo, Catoosa County Campus; Clarah Burley, Floyd County Campus; Ethron Crawford, Floyd County Campus; Areli Cruz, Whitfield Murray Campus; Elyssa Hamby, Walker County Campus; Theresa Harper, Floyd County Campus; Sharon Holliday, Catoosa County Campus; Maria Jaramillo, Gordon County Campus; Juan Lee, Floyd County Campus; Anna Lively, Floyd County Campus; Cassandra Miguel, Walker County Campus; Thuan Nguyen, Floyd County Campus; Mary Powell, Whitfield Murray Campus; TeCorian Rowland, Polk County Campus; William Rutledge, Walker County Campus; Stacie Sheram, Whitfield Murray Campus; Tobey Shirley, Catoosa County Campus; Jose Soto, Floyd County Campus; Kym Treadaway, Floyd County Campus; and Javien Williams, Floyd County Campus.
The recipients of the Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship are Priscilla Neelley, Whitfield Murray Campus, and Camilla Webb, Whitfield Murray Campus. The scholarship was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in an industrial program.
Neelley also received the Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship, which provides scholarships to students pursuing careers to become part of the next generation of Georgia’s manufacturing workforce.
The recipients of the Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship are Christian Rendon, Whitfield Murray Campus, and Wilburn Salaices, Whitfield Murray Campus. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students pursuing a certificate, diploma or degree in the Diesel Equipment Technology program on the Whitfield Murray Campus.
The recipient of the Patrick D. Doyle Law Enforcement Scholarship is Monica Foster, Gordon County Campus. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward Basic Law Enforcement certification or a degree in Criminal Justice.
The recipients of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) Scholarship are Cuauhtemoc Cerpas, Floyd County Campus, and Shelby Tapley, Walker County Campus. The scholarship is open to students working toward a certificate, diploma or degree in Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Repair or other automotive-related programs.
Gary Harrell, Floyd County Campus, received the Vernon and Gaynelle Grizzard Scholarship, which provides educational assistance to the children and grandchildren of Southeastern Mills or Grain Craft employees.
Meagan White, Floyd County Campus, received the Gene Haas Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a certificate, diploma or degree in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program on the Whitfield Murray Campus and the Floyd County Campus.
The recipient of the B.J. Pharr Scholarship is Kari Bryant, Floyd County Campus. The scholarship was established to reward academic excellence and provide financial assistance for full-time students working toward a degree in the Respiratory Care program on the Floyd County Campus.
The GNTC Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case, Dade County; Steven M. Henry, Catoosa County; Amy Jackson, Catoosa County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; and Doris White, Walker County.