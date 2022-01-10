The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 34 qualifying students for the 2022 spring semester.
The GNTC Foundation awarded between $250 and $1,000 to each student to assist in paying for the spring semester at GNTC.
“We applaud these outstanding GNTC students for their excellence and hard work,” Heidi Popham, president of GNTC said. “They will be great assets to the workforce upon their graduation and we appreciate the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation for making these scholarships possible.”
The 2022 GNTC Foundation Spring Scholarships and their recipients are:
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Hiden Cherrico of the Floyd County Campus, Steffany Cranfield of the Walker County Campus, Mario Garcia of the Whitfield Murray Campus, Michelle Grinnage of the Floyd County Campus, Amelia McClure of the Floyd County Campus, Rafael Patino of the Whitfield Murray Campus, William Rutledge of the Walker County Campus, Jocelyn Sanchez of the Gordon County Campus, Harry Vela of the Catoosa County Campus, Analy Vigil Rico of the Whitfield Murray Campus, Cassandra Williams of the Floyd County Campus and Haley Wilson of the Walker County Campus.
The Rome Home Builders Scholarship was awarded to Ethron Crawford of the Floyd County Campus and Kevin Mateo of the Gordon County Campus.
The First Generation Scholarship was awarded to Areli Cruz, Whitfield Murray Campus; Shannon Edwards, Gordon County Campus; Christina Hollifield, Walker County Campus; and Maria Jaramillo, Floyd County Campus.
Gordon County Campus student Carlos Espino was awarded the Wayne Ledford Craftsman Scholarship.
The Patrick Doyle Scholarship was awarded to Vanessa Fajardo of the Gordon County Campus.
Gordon County Campus student Monica Foster was awarded the Public Safety Scholarship.
The Grizzard Scholarship was awarded to Gary Harrell of the Catoosa County Campus.
The Gene Haas Scholarship was awarded to Chad Jackson and Wilmer Zelon of the Whitfield Murray Campus, and Makenzey Roseberry and Meagan White of the Floyd County Campus.
Kobe McLendon of the Floyd County Campus was awarded the Floyd Master Gardener’s Scholarship.
The Diesel Technology Scholarship was awarded to Braiden Miles of the Whitfield Murray Campus.
Benjamin Niles of the Floyd County Campus was awarded the David Warren Memorial Scholarship.
The Instrumentation and Controls Academy Scholarship was awarded to Saul Reyes Jr. of the Floyd County Campus and Jimmy Rivera of the Floyd County Campus.
Whitfield Murray Campus students Daniel Sanchez and George Stoker were awarded the Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship.
Jordan Stroud of the Floyd County Campus was awarded the Greg Glover Memorial Scholarship.
The GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees include Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case (vice chair), Dade County; Steven Henry, Catoosa County; Amy Jackson, Catoosa County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Sherrie Patterson (chair), Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.