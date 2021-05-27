Four Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) graduates each donated $100 to the GNTC Foundation to assist future law enforcement students.
“This generous donation says a lot about these outstanding graduates and their belief in GNTC, especially in our Basic Law Enforcement program,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “They are truly paying it forward to benefit other students in the program.”
The $400 donation was made as a gift to the students’ instructor, Jim Pledger, program director and instructor of GNTC’s BLE program. According to graduate Zach Newman, his class wanted to honor Pledger with a gift that would help the next generation of law enforcement students.
“Usually a lot of classes will get the instructor (Pledger) a plaque or some type of gift,” said Newman. “At the same time, if we could help a future student achieve their goal we wanted to make that happen.”
For Joshua Walls, BLE graduate and GNTC Scholarship recipient, receiving financial aid can be a big relief. Being awarded a scholarship from the GNTC Foundation really made an impact for Walls and helped him pay for his classes.
“It made a huge difference for me,” said Walls. “I wanted to do that for someone else.”
The four graduates have begun careers in law enforcement, with Newman working for the Ringgold Police Department, Walls for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Dillard for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Joey Ulibarri for the Calhoun Police Department. The graduates finished the Basic Law Enforcement program in May and will have the chance to participate in a formal commencement ceremony later this year.
“I am so thankful for the opportunities GNTC has given me,” said Walls. “Through the BLE program I got double the amount of training and it put me ahead of other police cadets.”
The GNTC Foundation offers 17 scholarships, including two specific to law enforcement and public safety programs. For the full list of GNTC scholarships, as well as third party scholarships, visit the GNTC Foundation page at www.gntc.edu/community/foundation.
