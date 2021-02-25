Four Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students received The Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship, an award of up to $2,500 for academic achievement for students enrolled in an industrial program at the Whitfield Murray Campus (WMC).
The four students are Ashley Vineyard, Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Jose Cruz, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Technology; Matthew Dunn, Automation Engineering Technology and Stephen Hensley, Automation Engineering Technology. Each received a $500 scholarship. Cruz is the only student who has received the award twice, having received it in 2020.
The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) established the scholarship in 2018 in partnership with the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. According to President and CEO of CRI and Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Board Member Joe Yarbrough, the scholarship honors former Governor Nathan Deal for his dedication to technical education in Georgia.
“I am most proud of the great relationship enjoyed by the member companies of the Carpet and Rug Institute and the entire Whitfield Murray region,” Yarbrough said. “The students attaining the skills needed for our workforce have great career opportunities here. The desire to provide scholarship support to high-achieving students through the Governor Nathan Deal Scholarship established by the CRI is truly a privilege.”
According to David Aft, Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia president, this is the scholarship’s second term since its establishment in 2018. Aft said the scholarship was a fitting tribute to the former governor who worked so closely with the northwest Georgia region.
“We are proud to work with the Carpet and Rug Institute and with Georgia Northwestern Technical College,” said Aft. “Their goals parallel our own, a prepared workforce and all of the opportunities fulltime employment presents to our friends and neighbors.”
The scholarship was set up as an endowment, which gains interest over time and will fund future awards, Aft added. WMC students majoring in Applied Technical Management, Automation Engineering Technology, Chemical Technology, CNC Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Flooring Production, Industrial Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing as well as Welding and Joining Technology programs are eligible for the scholarship.
CRI is the leading industry source for science-based information and insight on how carpet and rugs create a better environment for living, working, learning and healing. CRI’s mission is to serve the carpet industry and public by providing facts that help people make informed choices. Its best practices promote a balance between social, economic and environmental responsibility for the long term. CRI does this for its industry, yet it strives to be a model corporate citizen for all industries.
The Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia works with individuals and families to help them get the most out of their charitable giving. The foundation strengthens communities by fostering collaboration and awarding grants to qualified organizations to help them address needs throughout the region. They also help organizations build endowments to secure their futures.