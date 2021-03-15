Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week, April 5-9, to help those who are seeking to enroll in summer semester.
During this week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 23, and classes begin on May 17.
“GNTC is located here in your community and is a top-choice for a quality, affordable higher education. We want to ensure that the cost to apply is not a deterrent for any student interested in attending GNTC,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success at GNTC. “Waiving the application fee during Free Application Week is just one of the many hurdles we are removing for our students.”
GNTC's call center is available Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at 866-983-4682. For more information on applying for the summer semester, visit GNTC's main webpage and click “Apply Now.”
For questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions.
About GNTC
Georgia Northwestern Technical College offers the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma or a certificate in business, health, industrial or public service career paths. This past year, 11,820 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. GNTC has an annual credit enrollment of 8,591 students and an additional enrollment of 3,229 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.