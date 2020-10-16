Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week, Oct. 26-30, to help those who are seeking to enroll in spring semester.
During this week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the spring semester is Nov. 30. Classes are scheduled to begin on Jan 6.
“We understand that many in our community are experiencing hardships and waiving the application fee is just one of the many hurdles we are removing for our students,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success at GNTC. “During the Free Application Week when you apply online your application fee will be waived.”
GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at 866-983-4682. For more Information on applying for the spring semester, visit www.gntc.edu and click “apply.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions via email at admissions@gntc.edu or call 866-983-4682.