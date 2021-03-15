Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will be hosting a Free Application Week, April 5-9, to help those who are seeking to enroll in summer semester.
During this week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 23 and classes begin on May 17.
“GNTC is located here in your community and is a top-choice for a quality, affordable higher education. We want to ensure that the cost to apply is not a deterrent for any student interested in attending GNTC,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success at GNTC. “Waiving the application fee during Free Application Week is just one of the many hurdles we are removing for our students.”
GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at 866-983-4682. For more Information on applying for the summer semester, visit GNTC's main webpage and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions.