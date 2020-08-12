The Georgia High School Association has released new dates for cheerleading and dance finals.
As the GHSA had previously stated on its website (ghsa.net), the dates for the state cheerleading finals were tentative and would be determined by the availability of a venue. T
According to today's release, the following dates have been secured:
The first date for competition cheerleading will be Nov. 7. Region competitions, Class A and Co-Ed Sectionals will take place on Feb. 6, 2021, while the state championships will be held in Columbus Feb. 15-16. The release stated that more information will be sent out later concerning the state championships.
Dance championships will be held Feb. 13 and Game Day cheerleading championships will be held Feb. 27.
"We do realize these dates may not be convenient or possible for some teams," the release stated. "However, we are doing everything we can to help secure that we have State Championships this school year."