The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and the Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car” to the more than 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS).
GFA) and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Catoosa County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Catoosa County Library.
“Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car” by Peggy Thomas introduces readers to the many products soybeans are used to make and how inventor Henry Ford explored ways to use soybeans. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture selected the book as its 2020 Book of the Year for its accurate and positive portrayal of agriculture.