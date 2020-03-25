Catoosa County government is hosting an online forum to help answer the community’s questions about the coronavirus/COVID-19. The event will be live-streamed and will include CHI Memorial physicians and elected leaders from Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. Physicians will answer many of the questions they have received, as well as those submitted online by the public.
Who: Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry, Dade County Executive Ted Rumley, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, Dr. Suzanne Storey, Dr. Timothy Ashburn and Dr. Melanie Blake
What: Coronavirus/COVID-19 Facebook Live Forum
When: Friday, March 27, at 11 a.m.
Where: Broadcast on the Catoosa County Government Facebook page, from the County Administration Building at 800 Lafayette Street, Ringgold, Georgia 30736
The public can submit their questions by posting their comments on the Catoosa County Government Facebook page during the live stream.