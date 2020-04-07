Registration is now open for Georgia Tech-Savannah’s free online occupational safety and health training (OSHA) courses. Registration ends on May 1 for these unique online courses aimed to help employees and companies save money, reduce accidents, earn job promotions, and lower worker’s compensation premiums.

Georgia Tech’s Occupational Safety and Health program has been educating private and public sector companies and individuals for more than 30 years. Students acquire specialized expertise through invaluable access to Georgia Tech faculty and industry leaders, all virtually.

As one of the original four OSHA Training Institute Education Centers, Georgia Tech's nationally-recognized OSHA programs continue to provide students with the skills necessary to make a positive impact in their workplace. These seminars are the perfect solution for those looking to take a Georgia Tech OSHA course but are not sure where to start.

Due to current events, these will all be held online and not take place in the classroom. The offerings include:

Online registration is required to attend all seminars. Click on the link associated with each course to register, register by Friday, May 1.

About Georgia Tech Professional Education

Georgia Tech Professional Education is an academic division of the Georgia Institute of Technology, offering professional master's degrees, short courses and certificate programs to meet the needs of working professionals and industry partners. Programs are available at the Georgia Tech Global Learning Center in Atlanta, the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, and worldwide through a variety of formats. In addition to professional course offerings, the division manages meeting and event facilities and administers K-12 outreach and English as a Second Language programs. Last year alone, Georgia Tech Professional Education served individuals representing more than 3,000 companies, with an enrollment of more than 26,000.

