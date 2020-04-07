Registration is now open for Georgia Tech-Savannah’s free online occupational safety and health training (OSHA) courses. Registration ends on May 1 for these unique online courses aimed to help employees and companies save money, reduce accidents, earn job promotions, and lower worker’s compensation premiums.
Georgia Tech’s Occupational Safety and Health program has been educating private and public sector companies and individuals for more than 30 years. Students acquire specialized expertise through invaluable access to Georgia Tech faculty and industry leaders, all virtually.
As one of the original four OSHA Training Institute Education Centers, Georgia Tech's nationally-recognized OSHA programs continue to provide students with the skills necessary to make a positive impact in their workplace. These seminars are the perfect solution for those looking to take a Georgia Tech OSHA course but are not sure where to start.
Due to current events, these will all be held online and not take place in the classroom. The offerings include:
- OSHA 7205: Health Hazard Awareness: Introduction to common health hazards that are encountered in the workplace, identification of hazards, sources of exposure, health hazard information, evaluation of exposure and engineering and work practice controls. https://pe.gatech.edu/sections/202000/20556/health-hazard-awareness-free-seminar
- OSHA 7200: Bloodborne Pathogens Exposure Plan for Healthcare Facilities: This course will help you protect your domain by using a step-by-step approach to build a Bloodborne Pathogens Exposure Plan for Healthcare Facilities. You will learn how to evaluate and control exposure, plus how vaccines and training can help prevent and reduce illness. https://pe.gatech.edu/sections/202000/20557/bloodborne-pathogens-exposure-plan-for-healthcare-facilities-free-seminar
- OSHA 8001: General Industry Safety and Health: Designed for manufacturers, this seminar will present safety information on how to implement OSHA’s safety and health regulations in the workplace. You will receive an introduction to OSHA’s general industry standards and an overview of the requirements for some of the key safety issues facing general industry. https://pe.gatech.edu/sections/202000/20560/general-industry-safety-and-health-4-hour-free-seminar
- OSHA 7100: Introduction of Machinery and Machine Guarding: Protect your workers and yourself by learning proper machine safeguarding techniques. You’ll walk away understanding your legal responsibilities for safeguarding your employees, plus different methods you can use to do so. https://pe.gatech.edu/sections/202000/20558/introduction-machinery-and-machine-safeguarding-free-seminar
- OSHA 7510: Introduction to OSHA for Small Business: This seminar will help you understand the OSHA inspection process, how it operates, and most importantly how to create a safety and health program for your company. This course is targeted at those who own or manage a small business and are looking to reduce and even prevent injuries and illnesses. https://pe.gatech.edu/sections/202000/20559/introduction-osha-for-small-businesses-free-seminar
Online registration is required to attend all seminars. Click on the link associated with each course to register, register by Friday, May 1.
About Georgia Tech Professional Education
Georgia Tech Professional Education is an academic division of the Georgia Institute of Technology, offering professional master's degrees, short courses and certificate programs to meet the needs of working professionals and industry partners. Programs are available at the Georgia Tech Global Learning Center in Atlanta, the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, and worldwide through a variety of formats. In addition to professional course offerings, the division manages meeting and event facilities and administers K-12 outreach and English as a Second Language programs. Last year alone, Georgia Tech Professional Education served individuals representing more than 3,000 companies, with an enrollment of more than 26,000.