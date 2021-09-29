ATLANTA — Georgia State University has partnered with the federal government to open the National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention.
The center was established after Amanda Gilmore and Shannon Self-Brown, both staff professors in the school’s Health Policy & Behavioral Sciences Department, received a second year of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense’s sexual assault prevention and response office.
The center hopes to establish a sexual assault prevention workforce within the military. The combined award totals $668,677.
“The center will continue to support sexual violence prevention research at Georgia State to reduce violence in high-risk populations like military, college students and adolescents,” said Gilmore. “This can have long-lasting impacts by reducing the mental health consequences of sexual assault including substance use, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.”
In 2018, according to a report issued by an independent review commission on sexual assault in the military, more than 20,000 service members were the victims of sexual assault, including 13,000 women and 7,500 men.