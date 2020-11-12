The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) operates the Georgia COVID-19 Emotional Support Line to assist people who have been impacted emotionally, physically or financially by COVID-19.
The Emotional Support Line is free, confidential and anonymous. Trained mental health professionals are available to provide a “listening ear” to Georgians who need emotional support and referrals to resources in their communities.
This service is made possible through funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The Georgia Recovery Project began May 1, 2020. In addition to the Emotional Support Line, the program funds outreach through teams based in DBHDD’s six regional field offices across the state.
“We are pleased to be able to provide an additional pathway to care to our citizens who may be suffering emotional pain,” said Judy Fitzgerald, DBHDD commissioner.
The Emotional Support Line is available daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and can be reached by calling 866-399-8938.