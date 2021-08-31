The Georgia Regional Mustang Club will soon cruise from around the region to the polo field on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe.
The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2021 marks the second year the club has called all mustang enthusiasts to join them to display their car, tour the museum and spend the day in Fort Oglethorpe on the historic Army Post.
This year’s event includes the Tri-State Military Vehicle Club, which will display its vehicles and military exhibits for all to see.
Vintage base ball will be played at 2 p.m. on the polo field.
It’s Free Museum Saturday and concessions will be available.
“Last year brought so many people out to enjoy the fun-filled day,” museum executive director Chris McKeever said. “You can’t help but get excited to see classic Mustangs. By adding military vehicles, museum tours and vintage base ball, there’s something of interest for everyone in your family, so spend the day because there’s lots to do.”