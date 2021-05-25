ATLANTA - Georgia Power Co. and the utility’s nonprofit foundation announced a $75 million, five-year commitment Monday, May 24, to advancing racial equity and social justice.
The money will support initiatives focused on equity in education, criminal justice and economic empowerment.
“At Georgia Power, we’re standing with our communities as, together, we tackle systemic equity issues across our state,” Georgia Power President Chris Womack said.
“This financial investment and our commitment to mentoring, while just part of our overall equity efforts, are so incredibly critical because they’re one way we can make a real impact in distressed and disadvantaged communities.”
The education component of the Atlanta-based utility’s plan includes scholarships for underrepresented groups and investment in Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
The criminal justice piece will focus among other things on reducing racial profiling by police, creating pre-arrest diversion options and supporting programs that help incarcerated individuals transition back into society.
Economic empowerment efforts will take the form of grants and investments in Black-owned businesses and business owners.
Georgia Power also will work to build a team of 250 employees across the state each year who will act as mentors.
The utility’s $75 million commitment is part of a combined $200 million in community investments Georgia Power parent Southern Co. is pledging during the next five years.