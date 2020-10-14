During fall planting season, Georgia Power reminds customers that making the right landscaping choices can decrease the likelihood of a power outage.
During summer thunderstorms and winter ice storms, and even sunny days, tree limbs that come in contact with power lines can interrupt service. Ensuring that power lines are clear of trees and brush also provides easier access to the company's power lines, which means quicker restoration of power during storms.
Georgia Power recommends dividing your yard into three specific planting zones:
- Tall Zone (trees 60 feet or higher)
- Medium Zone (trees no taller than 40 feet)
- Low Zone (trees and shrubs no taller than 25 feet).
Trees and shrubs in the Low Zone may be planted 15 feet from electric utility wires.
With fall planting, Georgia Power also reminds customers of the importance of calling 811 before they dig. The company works with Georgia 811 to ensure that projects are safe and comply with the “Georgia Dig Law.”
The law requires that workers contact Georgia 811 before digging to have all underground utility lines (such as power, communications, gas and water lines) clearly marked. Georgia residents can call the free service at 8-1-1 or 800-282-7411, or submit an electronic request at www.Georgia811.com.
In addition to helping customers select the right trees and shrubs to plant, Georgia Power maintains 160,000 line acres and 24,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines under guidelines set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of energy provider Southern Co.