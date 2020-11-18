The 6th Cavalry Museum received a $1,200 donation from Georgia Power to fund a digital kiosk for the museum's new exhibit "The 6888th in Fort Oglethorpe," an exhibit and education program about the only all African American Women's Army Corps unit to serve overseas during World War II.
The National Park Service awarded an African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund Grant to the museum for the exhibit in April 2020.
The museum's ability to conduct school field trips has been adversely affected by COVID-19 and the need to virtually deliver the education programs for the grant emphasized the need to supplement the static exhibit with additional technology.
"Georgia Power understands the important role the museum plays in educating the public. Our commitment to support our local community made it an easy decision to help with this unique exhibit," commented Scott Skinner, Northwest Georgia region area manager of Georgia Power. "Adding an iPad and kiosk to the exhibit will allow more people to view the educational videos and see how they relate to the exhibit as they're viewing the artifacts in the display."
The exhibit is scheduled to open in February 2021 in recognition of Black History Month.