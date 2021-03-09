The Georgia Department of Community Affairs is now providing financial assistance through the state Rental Assistance Program to help renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia has received $552 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury that is available to provide up to 15 months of rental and utility assistance.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs is the administrator for the Georgia Rental Assistance Program funds and the online portal to provide information, determine eligibility and process applications. The financial assistance can be applied to past due rent, current and future rent payments as well as past due utility payments. Funds will be paid directly to landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants.
The Georgia Rental Assistance Program serves households in Georgia that meet these conditions:
People who are qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income or other financial hardships due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People who are at a demonstrated risk of being homeless or face housing instability.
Persons with a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) with priority to those households below 50 percent of the AMI, or households with one or more people who have been unemployed for at least 90 days at the time of application.
Georgia renters can learn more about qualifications and apply for Georgia Rental Assistance Program funds by going online at www.georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its eviction moratorium until March 31. More information is available at www.georgialegalaid.org.