Approximately 80 Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) graduates lined up in their cars outside the Whitfield Murray Campus (WMC) in Dalton on Thursday, Dec. 3, to participate in the second drive-thru commencement ceremony of 2020.
Students from all six GNTC campuses, including campuses in Walker and Catoosa counties, were invited to attend the ceremony.
GNTC’s campus police led the procession of vehicles that were routed though the WMC parking lot. The fall semester graduates then exited their cars in their cap and gowns and walked GNTC’s blue carpet to GNTC President Heidi Popham to receive their award. All along the route, GNTC faculty and staff cheered them on with signs and noisemakers.
Graduates were encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the ceremony. Kristen Hosbach, a diagnostic medical sonography major from Paulding County, took first place for best in show.
GNTC offers special thanks to Shaw Industries Group Inc. for donating the blue carpet and Allcove Industries Inc. for cutting and binding the carpet.
Listed are graduates who participated in GNTC’s 2020 fall drive-thru commencement ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name, program of study and county of residence. This list does not include students that have graduated, but did not participate in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:
Associate of Applied Science degree
- Autumn Michelle Jones, Early Childhood Care and Education, Bartow
- Benat Gonzalez Murguia, Aviation Maintenance Technology, Carroll
- Jessica Nicole Hughes, Criminal Justice Technology, Catoosa
- Rachel Stone, Business Technology, Catoosa
- Crystal Dawn Brady, Accounting, Chattooga
- Katlan Bullard, Business Management, Chattooga
- Kaitlyn Jeanette Conner, Surgical Technology, Chattooga
- Melba Njeri, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Cherokee
- Samantha Taylor, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Cherokee
- Mayela Alsina-Guerrero, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Cobb
- Casey Hipps, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Cobb
- Emily Hopkins, Business Management, Cobb
- Alayna Suzanne Moss, Surgical Technology, Cobb
- Jeffery Olen Bennett, Industrial Systems Technology, Floyd
- William Burton III, Computer Support Specialist, Floyd
- Esmeralda Guzman Cisneros, Adult Echocardiography, Floyd
- Shelby Cordle, Radiologic Technology, Floyd
- Alexis Cordova, Medical Assisting, Floyd
- Aubrie Edwards, Surgical Technology, Floyd
- Casey McGee, Business Management, Floyd
- Mariana Reyes, Criminal Justice Technology, Floyd
- Dawson Waits, Business Management, Floyd
- Joy Brown, Adult Echocardiography, Gordon
- Christina Bullock, Adult Echocardiography, Gordon
- Corrina Goldsberry, Business Healthcare Technology, Gordon
- Lexa Hendrix, Construction Management, Gordon
- Maria Lopez, Medical Assisting, Gordon
- Linzee Brown, Surgical Technology, Murray
- Meredith Cleghorn, Early Childhood Care and Education, Murray
- Kaitlyn Brinn Gaston, Business Management, Murray
- Madison Kailie Gaston, Early Childhood Care and Education, Murray
- Nicole Danielle Hatcher, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Paulding
- Kristen Hosbach, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Paulding
- Madalyn Pittman, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Paulding
- Dana Shenice Bunch, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Pickens
- Marissa Isabel Deems, Accounting, Polk
- Juan Escutia, Criminal Justice Technology, Polk
- Kaley Gay, Radiologic Technology, Polk
- Cheyenne Nicole Ramsey, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Union
- Mistina Franklin, Business Management, Walker
- Skyler Dewayne Miller, Cybersecurity, Walker
- Candace Brittney Williams, Early Childhood Care and Education, Walker
- Alicia Diaz, Criminal Justice Technology, Whitfield
- Joel Fraire, Computer Support Specialist, Whitfield
- Samuel Garrett McClure, Automotive Technology, Whitfield
- Esmeralda Monterrubio, Accounting, Whitfield
- Atanacio Perez, Criminal Justice Technology, Whitfield
- Maria Pineda, Early Childhood Care and Education, Whitfield
- Adam Rodriguez, Jr., Accounting, Whitfield
Diploma
- Samantha Hope Powell, Cosmetology, Catoosa
- Sophie Roberts, Cosmetology, Catoosa
- Rachel Whiteside, Accounting, Catoosa
- Ashelyn Watson, Cosmetology, Chattooga
- Hilbeen Akrayee, Practical Nursing, Floyd
- Valentin Jimenez, Welding and Joining Technology, Floyd
- Daniela Reyes, Cosmetology, Floyd
- Andghy Tatiana Rivera Reyes, Lactation Consultant, Floyd
- Harley Chastain, Lactation Consultant, Gordon
- Shandi Warnix, Cosmetology, Murray
- Tori Bennett, Practical Nursing, Paulding
- Morgan Kylee Motes, Practical Nursing, Paulding
- Haley Arp, Practical Nursing, Polk
- Asrealla Masha Lee, Cosmetology, Polk
- Raeann Marie Watkins, Cosmetology, Polk
- Trystan Mckayla Leeanne Smith, Cosmetology, Walker
- Magali Herrera, Business Management, Whitfield
- Shelby Ann-Marie Morrison, Cosmetology, Whitfield
Technical Certificate of Credit
- Ashley Jones, Cosmetology for Licensure, Floyd
- Tina Nguyen, Cosmetology for Licensure, Floyd
- Lorren Elizabeth Waters, Cosmetology for Licensure, Floyd
- Kiya McDaniels, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician, Gordon
- Meggan Lynn Elder, Supervisor/Management Specialist, Murray
- Harmony Rheagan Shaw, Cosmetology for Licensure, Polk
- Brenda Serrano, Healthcare Assistant, Santaquin, Utah
- Marion Lay, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician, Walker
- Mark Antonio Trail, Drafter's Assistant, Walker
- Blanca Espinoza, Healthcare Office Assistant, Whitfield
- Tina Marie Martinez, Medical Front Office Assistant, Whitfield
- Denisse Sarmiento, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician, Whitfield