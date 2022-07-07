For those who play the Georgia Lottery or who just find it interesting, here are some fun facts to keep your mind busy or maybe help empty your wallet a little slower or quicker, as well as some information to help determine if you have a gambling problem.
The Georgia Lottery began in 1992. It now employs 370 people and tickets are sold at around 8,600 retail locations. You can also play online.
Let’s say you win a prize. How easily and quickly can you get your money?
Surprisingly fast if not always easily. If you win under $500,000 you can usually get your money the same day, though you may have to travel to the Georgia Lottery headquarters in Atlanta or a district office (Augusta, Columbus, Dalton, Duluth, Macon, Savannah, Tifton). If you win $500,000 or more, you’re probably going to have to wait the ever-popular 5-10 business days.
If you win a whole lot of money, like Mega Millions or Powerball or Jumbo Bucks Lotto, it takes 29 years (30 payments) to get all your dollars –- or you can choose a cash option and settle for less money but get it all at once.
Do you have to pay taxes on your winnings?
You bet. And the government will even help you do it. Your winnings of $600 or more are reported by the lottery folks to the IRS and the Georgia Department of Revenue. The IRS wants 24% of your windfall and helpfully takes it before you get a cent if you win $5,000 or more. The state of Georgia lays claim to 5.75%.
And that’s not all. If you win $2,500 or more, you’ll be checked out to see if you’re behind on any child support or student loans, and the state will help you catch up from your winnings. If you win $5,000 or more, the lottery folks will make sure you’re not behind on any state taxes.
Your loss is education’s gain
Don’t feel bad about losing. It helps pay for pre-K for four-year-olds and for college education for older students.
Biggest winner from Stone Mountain
A gentleman from Stone Mountain won half of the Mega Millions Jackpot on Dec. 18, 2013 -– $648 million. He didn’t want to stretch out his winnings, so he took the cash option and got $173 million before taxes –- $121,532,500 after taxes.
Some myth-busting
The Georgia Lottery Corporation wants you to know a few things about playing:
- No matter how often you play, your chances of winning don’t improve.
- Your luck stays the same no matter what. The lottery is random and so are your chances of winning.
- There’s no such thing as a near-miss or “I was so close!” If you picked 2345 and the winning number was 2346, you may as well have picked 8888.
- There’s no skill in this game. You can practice and study all you want and your chances will be the same.
The GLC provides a self-assessment tool on its website to help you decide if you have a gambling problem. Here it is.
While the majority of players enjoy our games responsibly, we recognize that there are some who may need assistance with problem gambling. Have you ever asked yourself, “Do I have a gambling problem?” First, know that you’re not alone, and there are groups and support resources that are ready to help. If you have asked yourself this question, or if you’re just wondering what impact gambling has on your life, please take this quick self-assessment to determine if it may be time to get help or to reassess your gambling behavior.*
1. Have there ever been periods lasting two weeks or longer when you spent a lot of time thinking about your gambling experiences, planning out future gambling ventures or wagers, or thinking about ways of getting money to gamble with?
2. Have there ever been periods when you needed to gamble with increasing amounts of money or with larger wagers than before in order to get the same feeling of excitement?
3. Have you ever felt restless or irritable when trying to stop, cut down, or control your gambling?
4. Have you tried and not succeeded in stopping, cutting down, or controlling your gambling three or more times in your life?
5. Have you ever gambled to escape from personal problems, or to relieve uncomfortable feelings such as guilt, anxiety, helplessness, or depression?
6. Has there ever been a period when, if you lost money gambling one day, you would often return another day to get even?
7. Have you lied to family members, friends, or others about how much you gamble, and/or about how much money you lost on gambling, on at least three occasions?
8. Have you ever written a bad check or taken money that didn’t belong to you from family members, friends, or anyone else in order to pay for your gambling?
9. Has your gambling ever caused serious or repeated problems in your relationships with any of your family members or friends? Or, has your gambling ever caused you problems at work or your studies?
10. Have you ever needed to ask family members, friends, a lending institution, or anyone else to loan you money or otherwise bail you out of a desperate money situation that was largely caused by your gambling?
If you answered yes to one or more of these questions, it may be time to look into getting help for a potential gambling problem.
*REMINDER: This self-assessment will help you figure out if there is a problem, but only a professional can diagnose if it is a gambling problem, a different problem, or both.
If you feel you have a gambling problem, here are some sources for help.
Georgia Compulsive Gambling Online Resource Center: http://www.georgiacompulsivegambling.com
Gamblers Anonymous: https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga
Georgia Hotline: 404-237-7281
National Problem Gambling Hotline: https://www.ncpgambling.org or 800-522-4700