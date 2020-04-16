The Georgia Historical Society has announced the creation of a collection of primary sources from across Georgia relating to COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic of 2020.
“Primary sources from earlier crises, like the 1918 flu pandemic, are invaluable tools and resources that help historians, scholars and individuals understand how our nation met the challenges like those we are facing now,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, president and chief executive officer of the Georgia Historical Society.
“Now, as Georgia and the rest of the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, GHS wants to ensure that those who come after us remember and understand the trial we are enduring," Groce said. "We want to preserve the stories of how our lives were disrupted and transformed by both the virus and the economic fallout and we’re asking for your help as we chronicle and collect Georgia’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.”
Since its founding in 1839, the Georgia Historical Society has been and continues to be the repository for the stories of people and events that created modern Georgia. For this initiative GHS is looking for stories, documents, photographs, journals, artwork and other materials related to this unprecedented time in our history.
Contributions can be submitted using an online form at https://georgiahistory.com/covid-19-in-georgia-collecting-the-stories-of-georgians-during-the-pandemic-of-2020.
“Think of how your life has changed and how you and your family have adapted,” added Pattye Meagher, director of communications for the Georgia Historical Society. “If you are documenting life during the current pandemic through photographs, written records, audio recordings, videos or other records, we would like for you to share it with us.
"Have you written poems, short stories, or are you keeping a journal? Are there acts of kindness and heroism in your community that you hope future generations will remember? Are you a medical professional caring for the sick? Are you a small business owner helping to meet the needs of people in your community?
"The list is endless, but in sharing these stories of struggle, triumph and creativity you will help GHS to fulfill our mission and become a part of the recorded history of this pandemic for future generations,” she said.
The COVID-19 Collection will be a permanent collection and be made available to researchers once processed and cataloged. Some items may be used now and in the future for online exhibits and social media campaigns.
For more information on the COVID-19 Collection at the Georgia Historical Society or to schedule an interview regarding the collection, contact Patricia Meagher, director of communications, at 434-996-7085 or by email at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com.