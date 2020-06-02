Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga has received the endorsement of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
“Senator Jeff Mullis is a strong leader for Northwest Georgia and our entire state,” Gov. Kemp said. “He has been a trusted ally in advancing our agenda to put Georgians first — from passing the Heartbeat bill and cracking down on gangs to teacher pay raises and making Georgia the No. 1 state for small business. I endorse Jeff Mullis and look forward to continuing our work with him in the Senate as we build a safer, stronger Georgia.”
“I am honored to have Governor Kemp's endorsement,” Sen. Mullis said. “I am proud of our work together putting Georgians first and appreciate his leadership.”
Kemp is joined in his endorsement of Mullis by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, retired U.S. senator Johnny Isakson, and former governor Nathan Deal.
“Jeff Mullis is one of the most effective leaders under the gold dome,” Lt. Governor Duncan said. “He consistently delivers real results and real economic development to Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties that no other senator could. Jeff is a 100 percent pro-life, endorsed by the NRA (National Rifle Association of America) and is a strong supporter of President Donald J. Trump. I’m honored to endorse Jeff Mullis for re-election and I know he will continue to be a strong and consistent ally in the state Senate.”
“Jeff Mullis is a good friend and leader who has consistently fought for conservative values,” Isakson said. “He is widely recognized for his effective leadership and results for Northwest Georgia. He will always have my support, and I believe he has earned the support of voters in the 53rd district as well.”
“Senator Jeff Mullis is a relentless conservative who knows how to get results,” Deal said. “During challenging times, his leadership is needed more than ever before to make certain Northwest Georgia is plentiful in good-paying jobs, great schools, and ample opportunities for families to get ahead.”
In addition to the endorsements listed above, Mullis has been endorsed by Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and Attorney General Chris Carr.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black discusses how reliable Mullis is as a legislator when he says that “every time I’ve called, he’s always been there to help. Senator Jeff Mullis is a friend to the Georgia farmer. I appreciate his service and his friendship and endorse his candidacy.”
“As attorney general, I know what it means to protect and defend the United States Constitution, the laws of the state of Georgia, and the interests of its people. Senator Mullis echoes this as a strong defender of our Second Amendment right to bear arms,” said Attorney General Carr. “He has authored or co-authored every pro-gun legislation to come out of our state Senate since his election. … He is the only candidate from the 53rd District with an NRA endorsement.”
Along with these top Georgia state leaders, Mullis has received the endorsement of over 60 local city and county government officials, including all four sheriffs in his district which includes Dade, Walker, Catoosa, and Chattooga counties.