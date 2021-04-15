The Georgia Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) recently donated two ballistic vests to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which serves Catoosa, Walker, Chattooga and Dade counties.
The vests will be used by the two investigators assigned to this office. These vests, provided through the Georgia FOP’s Protect the Protectors program, were presented to District Attorney Christopher Arnt by Carlton Stallings, national trustee for the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police.
“Operation Protect the Protector” is designed to donate ballistic vests to law enforcement agencies across Georgia, specifically to those agencies that have limited budgets.
“Officer safety is a very important issue to all of us in law enforcement, and the ballistic vest has been proven to save lives and reduce injuries,” Stallings said. “Every officer should wear a ballistic vest every day. The FOP is working to ensure that more officers within our state have this extra level of security. Being able to present these vests to officers that I have worked with over the years is special to me,” Stallings said.
District Attorney Arnt expressed his gratitude to the FOP for the vests and the dedicated service law enforcement officers.
The Georgia FOP represents more than 5,200 law enforcement members across the state and is part of the nation’s largest law enforcement organization, with more than 356,000 members nationwide. The FOP is committed to improving law enforcement through education, legislation and training for its members so they can provide quality service to the public.
As of April 14, the FOP has provided 975 vests to 168 agencies