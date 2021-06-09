For the sixth year in a row, the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and the Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book, “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish,” to the more than 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service.
The GFA and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Catoosa County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Catoosa County Library.
“Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” was written by Viola Butler and illustrated by Ward Jenkins. With the help of his Dairy Godmother, Chuck is taken — poof! — on a memorable and delicious adventure to a dairy farm. He finds out exactly where ice cream comes from and gains an even deeper love and appreciation for his favorite food. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture selected the book as its 2021 Book of the Year for its accurate and positive portrayal of agriculture.