Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) says, as of Aug. 5, it has safely served more than 1 million customers since Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on March 14.
DDS reopened nine days after the emergency declaration, stocked with personal protective equipment and a plan to serve customers safely.
“I am very proud of the DDS Team,” Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “We’ve had to transform the way we do business in a short period of time and our team rose to the occasion. They have remained flexible and committed to providing the very best customer service while adhering to the established safety precautions.”
DDS reports that 634,437 customers received face-to-face service by visiting one of its 67 customer service centers, and DDS has processed 502,572 online transactions since the emergency declaration.
“To provide service to such a large volume of customers and to do so safely is nothing short of amazing” Commissioner Moore said.
DDS encourages customers first to try obtaining their licensing service using DDS online services or via the free mobile app DDS 2 GO. Anyone who cannot use remote services, should make an appointment for a timely and safe in-person visit at https://dds.georgia.gov/your-georgia-drivers-license/scheduling-your-appointment.
For complete driver licensing information and service, visit the DDS website at www.dds.georgia.gov.