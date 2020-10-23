The Georgia Department of Driver Services’ (DDS) Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GSMP) has received a grant for just over $114,902 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). This funding will be used to help reduce motorcycle fatalities, increase driver awareness of motorcycles and help train motorcycle riders on how to ride safely.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than an automobile rider.
“We appreciate this funding from GOHS which allows the DDS GMSP to bring quality rider education and safety awareness messages across the state to both cyclists and non-riders alike,” said Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “We are grateful for their continued support of our programs as key components in keeping Georgia roads/highways safe for motorcyclists and other road users.”
The GOHS grant allows the Motorcycle Safety Program to continue its efforts promoting state and national safety initiatives. GMSP promotes driver awareness of motorcycles on the highways, rider education at 14 locations across the state and motorcycle safety initiatives.
The GMSP regulates motorcycle training for new riders and experienced riders. Classes focus on riding a motorcycle legally and safely.
The GSMP offers classes with increasing levels of difficulty including the Basic Rider’s Course (BCR), the Basic Rider Course 2 (BRC2) and the Advanced Rider Course (ARC). The BRC is for new riders and students who do not need a motorcycle or equipment to take this class. Upon passing this class, a rider obtains a 90-day license waiver card that exempts them from both the written and on-cycle skills test needed to earn a Class M license in Georgia.
“Because a formally trained rider is a safer rider, we want to ensure everyone has access to proper rider education,” said Holly Hegyesi, GSMP program manager. “Motorcycle safety classes are essential for new and experienced riders alike. Almost one third of motorcycle fatalities involves a rider without a valid training or license.”
Go to https://dds.georgia.gov/motorcycle-safety-program to enroll in a motorcycle class.
