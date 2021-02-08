Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Commissioner Russell R. McMurry has been named to Georgia Trend’s 2021 list of Most Influential Georgians. This is the fourth consecutive year that McMurry has been recognized by the magazine, which named him Georgian of the Year in 2018.
McMurry was recognized for his leadership in overseeing numerous transformative transportation projects around the state of Georgia, including new express lanes as part of the Major Mobility Investment Program, which will help reduce congestion and improve mobility along State Route 400 from I-285 to the North Springs Marta Station, and along the congested segments of I-285.
“It is an honor to be recognized once again by Georgia Trend,” McMurry said. “Transportation is essential to a growing Georgia economy, and I am proud to lead a department that is dedicated to creating a modern, safe and innovative transportation system.
"In an uncommon year, the GDOT team did a phenomenal job of applying creative approaches to safely and efficiently provide an essential public service that serves all Georgians,” he said.
A 31-year veteran of GDOT, McMurry has served as commissioner of the Department since 2015. Among other responsibilities, McMurry is charged with leading a team that identifies transportation solutions that are crucial to the state’s continued economic growth.
Managing an annual department operating budget of nearly $3.7 billion and a staff of almost 4,000, McMurry is aware of the key role that infrastructure plays in Georgia’s economic competitiveness and in strengthening economic growth in both the urban and rural areas of the state.
His vision for the Department has included a focus on innovation and collaboration, improving the quality of life for Georgians and making the case for transportation financing that brought about the most significant funding for the department in recent years.
McMurry is a native Georgian, an honors graduate of Georgia Southern University and a civil engineer who has been with GDOT since 1990, having previously served as planning director and chief engineer.