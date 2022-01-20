Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E., has been named to Georgia Trend’s 2022 list of Most Influential Georgians. This is the fifth consecutive year that McMurry has been recognized by Georgia Trend. In 2018, the magazine named him Georgian of the Year.
McMurry was recognized for his leadership in overseeing the construction, maintenance, upgrades and operation of Georgia's transportation infrastructure from resurfacing and two-lane bridge replacement projects to complete overhauls of interstate interchanges across the state.
"Being named to Georgia Trend's Most Influential list is an honor that I certainly do not take lightly and it is a recognition I did not earn by myself," said McMurry. "I share this recognition with all of the employees at the Georgia DOT who work around the clock each day to ensure that we are putting our best foot forward, developing strategies and finding solutions to the unique and complex issues our state faces. I am proud of this team and truly honored to be named a Most Influential Georgian."
A 32-year veteran of the GDOT, McMurry has served as commissioner of the department since 2015. Among other responsibilities, McMurry is charged with leading a team that identifies transportation solutions that have made the department a top DOT in the nation and are crucial to the state’s continued economic growth.
Managing an annual department operating budget of nearly $3.7 billion and a staff of almost 4,000, Commissioner McMurry is keenly aware of the key role that infrastructure plays in Georgia’s economic competitiveness, and in strengthening economic growth in both the urban and rural areas of the state.
His vision for the department has included a focus on innovation and collaboration, improving the quality of life for Georgians and making the case for transportation financing that brought about the most significant funding for the department in recent years.
McMurry is a native Georgian, an honors graduate of Georgia Southern University and a civil engineer who has been with GDOT since 1990, having previously served as planning director and chief engineer.