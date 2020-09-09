The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is providing the following information regarding the fight against COVID-19 in Georgia:
Positive indicators
COVID-19 cases
- From Sept. 1-8, the seven-day average of new cases reported decreased 11.7%.
- The seven-day average of new cases reported is down 48% from the peak July 24.
- The highest percentage of case numbers still come from the high population counties in metro Atlanta -- Fulton, Gwinnett and Cobb have the highest case numbers, as before -- but these counties continue to experience decreases in case numbers.
Testing
- As of Sept. 8, the state reported over 2.5 million COVID-19 tests.
- DPH is operating 180+ single points of contact (SPOCs), including mobile and pop-up locations statewide.
- The number of specimens collected at DPH SPOCs has now passed 946,000.
The mega-testing site at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International airport will close Friday, Sept. 11.
Positivity rate
The positivity rates (7-day moving average) for PCR testing have decreased from 10.1% on Aug. 24 to 8.9% on Aug. 31 to 8.2% on Sept. 8. Despite overall testing numbers decreasing statewide, the positivity rate also continues to decrease.
Hospitalizations
Daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 have decreased 13.4% since Sept. 1. Hospitalizations have decreased 48.2% since a daily high of 3,200 July 30.
Emergency department visits
Emergency department visits with COVID-19 syndrome percentage change from Aug. 22-28, Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 increased in Walker and Catoosa counties.
Emergency department visits with influenza-like illness percentage change from Aug. 22-28, Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 increased in Catoosa County and decreased in Walker County.
COVID-19 cases among K-12 school-aged children
For the week of Aug. 24–28, COVID-19 cases among K-12 school-aged children the number of cases has decreased each week since the week of Aug. 3.
Areas of concern
Outbreaks
Aug. 30 - Sept. 5: 82
The greatest number of cases were found in the following settings: long-term care facility/nursing home - 17, school - 23, workplace - 11, church/temple - 6, daycare center - 4, and other - 5.
These outbreaks are occurring in settings where people are physically congregating and underscore the need for physical distancing and source control.
Emerging hotspots
Catoosa and Walker counties were not listed among counties with high transmission indicators while Dade and Chattooga counties were.
