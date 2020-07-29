For several years, the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has been committed to reducing human trafficking in the transportation industry. The agency has established a strong education and outreach program backed by federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp made human trafficking one of her top initiatives and endorsed House Bill 823, which passed during the most recent legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly. This legislation ensures anyone convicted of trafficking other persons for labor or sexual servitude while using a commercial motor vehicle will receive a lifetime commercial driver's license (CDL) disqualification.
“This is an important step in reducing the exploitation of human life by members of the transportation community,” said Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “It will also improve highway safety as these drivers will be taken off the road never to operate a commercial vehicle again.”
Visit DDS Online Services at this link https://online.dds.ga.gov/onlineservices/account/login.aspx. or the download the free mobile app DDS 2 GO to initiate many transactions, including a change of address or license/ID card renewal without visiting in person.