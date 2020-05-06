In recognition of Older Americans Month, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is encouraging older consumers to protect both their health and their finances during these challenging times.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our older Americans for the contributions they have made and continue to make to our society,” Carr said. “In this current climate, the health and well-being of our older Georgians is more important than ever.
"In addition to the serious health risks posed by COVID-19, scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic to try to con vulnerable consumers out of their money. We want to support all older Georgia residents in staying safe, healthy and informed.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following resources to help older consumers avoid scams:
The Attorney General's office, along with the AARP, FTC and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) have created a COVID-19 related anti-scam webinar. It can be viewed by visiting the Atlanta AARP website at https://local.aarp.org/aarp-event/aarp-ga-fraud-watch-network-antiscam-workshop-federal-trade-commission-ga-attorney-generals-office-and-better-business-bureau-atlanta-ga-05072020-kxnycmhrlnh.html?usetown.
In cooperation with the BBB and FTC, the Attorney General's office has posted the following videos to help protect all Georgians during this challenging time:
- Stimulus Payments and Government Grants
- Employment Scams
- Phone Calls
- Coronavirus Cures
- Price Gouging
Videos can be viewed at https://www.bbb.org/central-georgia/bbb-ftc-ga-cpd-covid-19-coronavirus-scam-series/.
All this month the Attorney General's office will highlight its Ask Consumer Ed columns that focus on issues older adults face. View the columns at https://consumered.georgia.gov/articles.
The office also publishes the Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults, which is available in English and Spanish. The guide includes an array of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more.
Finally, the office urges older adults to follow the public safety guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Their websites are https://www.cdc.gov/ and https://dph.georgia.gov/, respectively.