Pallets of supplies from GE Appliances, a Haier company, have arrived at the Roper Corp. plant in LaFayette to help support employees there dealing with the impacts of weekend tornadoes and dangerous storms.
A severe weather outbreak on Sunday, April 12, caused significant power outages and damaged homes across southeast Tennessee and north Georgia, including the homes of several Roper employees.
“Our hearts go out to all of the families during this time who are dealing with the impacts of the storm,” said Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer of GE Appliances. “Our goal is to make sure our employees and the LaFayette community have what they need to help weather this difficult time.”
On Wednesday, April 15, employees from GE Appliances’ global headquarters in Louisville, Ky., loaded up generators, flashlights, cell phone chargers and coolers to take to LaFayette to assist Roper workers and their families.
Additionally, GE Appliances is contributing to additional relief efforts in the area through the local American Red Cross.