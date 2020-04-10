Roper Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, has increased donations and community outreach to support Walker County citizens and surrounding communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now more than ever, the more than 300 million people across the country sheltering at home are relying on their washers and dishwashers to sanitize their clothes, their ovens to cook meals and their refrigerators to keep their food and medicine safe,” said Roper Corp. President Lois Crandell in a news release.
“GE Appliances and the Roper Corp. have an essential mission: helping families live in clean and sanitary environments at home. The team takes our essential mission to heart, not only as a manufacturer but also as a good community citizen,” Crandell said.
Employees at the LaFayette plant call three states and multiple counties home.
According to the news release, "As part of our commitment to employees and the communities where we live and work, new donations of appliances and critical supplies are being deployed in key areas:
- Lyerly Fire Department: Earlier this week, our donation of a new oven and refrigerator to the fire station will help Lyerly firefighters stay strong and healthy as they keep the volunteer station staffed 24/7 during the COVID-19 crisis. The department is helping to keep several communities safe as it provides the closest medical assistance for many across in the community. We are proud that a Roper employee serves as one of the department’s volunteer firefighters.
- American Legion Post 214: This week our donation of a double oven, range hood and refrigerator allow volunteers to prepare meals for seniors and veterans during this crisis, as part of a drive-up program to give back to those who sacrificed the most for our country.
- Chattanooga Police Department: Supporting the American heroes who are our first responders working on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 is important to us. The pending delivery of washers, dryers and refrigerators we are donating to the service center, police station and annex building will give the brave men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department enhanced peace of mind that they will be able to keep their uniforms clean and enjoy fresh meals as they serve our community.
- Chattanooga Community Kitchen: To ensure the Chattanooga Community Kitchen could meet the most basic needs of the hungry, homeless and other vulnerable people in the community, earlier this week we donated new washers and dryer sets to the family shelter. 'The family shelter has become a home school spot for the families experiencing homelessness during this crisis,' said Chief Executive Officer Jens Christensen. 'We appreciate the community support from GE Appliances and the Roper team.'
- Mask donation: On April 3, GE Appliances announced a large surgical mask donation across its manufacturing plant communities. That included donating 2,000 surgical masks locally divided between LaFayette Ready Clinic; CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia; and the City of LaFayette Management, Fire and Ambulance.
- GEA4HEROES: A significant portion of the appliances made during the first two weeks of April at GE Appliances’ nine manufacturing sites across the United States will be donated to American heroes working across the country on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. Details on applying for the donations will be forthcoming on www.geappliances.com/GEA4Heroes."
"GE Appliances and the Roper Corp. will continue to proactively seek out more ways to assist in fulfilling the needs of our communities during these challenging times," according to the news release. "Our dedication to the communities where we live and work—including the health and safety of our own employees at work and at home—remains a commitment we will always stay true to."